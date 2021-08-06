Here's how Shelby County Schools plans to keep student athletes safe from COVID

We learned more about the safety protocols leading up to the fall semester for Shelby County Schools as athletes prepare to play.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At Central High School Friday, we learned more about the safety protocols leading up to the fall semester for Shelby County Schools as athletes prepare to play.

Dr. Roderick Richmond, Director of schools and Student Support, said protocols include social distancing when possible, masking up indoors, and washing hands. But it's not limited to those rules.

“Also making sure our students are not using communal items like towels, water bottles, clothing, things like that. Making sure those things are in place to ensure the safety of students and coaches,” said Dr. Richmond.