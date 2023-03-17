Here's where you can find watch parties to see the Tigers in their first round of the NCAA Tournament

The Tigers defeated No. 1 Houston, 75-65 on March 12 to capture their first American Athletic Conference Tournament Championship.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Though the world is wearing green to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, the city of Memphis will no doubt add plenty of blue to the mix as the Memphis Tigers enter the first round of the NCAA championship.

Memphis (26-8) is the No. 8 seed in the East Region and will play No. 9 Seed FAU on Friday in Columbus, OH. The winner of the 8-9 matchup will advance to the Round of 32, where they will likely play No. 1 seed Purdue.

The Tigers defeated No. 1 Houston, 75-65 on March 12 to capture their first American Athletic Conference Tournament Championship.

The Tigers tip off the Friday game against FAU at 8:20 p.m. Here's where Tiger fans can watch the team from afar:

Brookhaven Pub & Grill

The home of coach Penny Hardaway's weekly radio show, Brookhaven is once again hosting festivities for this game.

It's game day for our Memphis Tigers! You know where to catch every minute of the action.😎 Posted by Brookhaven Pub and Grill on Friday, March 17, 2023

The Bluff on Highland

For those who want to watch the team close to the school they represent, The Bluff on Highland will be celebrating with St. Paddy's drink specials.

Tigers play Flordia Atlantic @ 8:20PM - We will have game on the big screen! - Specials for tonight: $6 Green Tea $6... Posted by The Bluff on Friday, March 17, 2023

Rotolo's Craft and Crust

Rotolo's Craft and Crust is ready to "let the Madness commence" as they host happy hour drink specials starting at 2:30.

Jerry Lee Lewis' Cafe

A live band and drink specials that are only active during the game are set for Jerry Lee Lewis' Cafe on Beale.

Come watch the game with us this Friday! Posted by Jerry Lee Lewis' Cafe on Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Rizzi's Cafe and Paradiso Pub in Arlington

With Karaoke set for their patio and 10 for $10 whole wings, Rizzi's Cafe and Paradiso Pub in Arlington are planning to make the most of The Tigers taking on FAU.

Memphis 🏀🏀Tigers play Friday night !!! Come hang out with us at Rizzi’s 🏀🏀 We have specials from 7:00-9:00pm 🍕🍕 one... Posted by Rizzi's Cafe and Paradiso Pub on Friday, March 17, 2023