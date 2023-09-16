Friday night football recap for Tennessee high schools: week 5

Southwind stayed undefeated, Collierville put up a goose egg on Arlington, Sheffield beat Bolton in a high-scoring affair and Briarcrest fell to Knoxville Catholic.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TENNESSEE, USA — The fifth football Friday night is in the books for high schools in Tennessee.

Southwind stayed undefeated, Collierville put up a goose egg on Arlington, Sheffield beat Bolton in a high-scoring affair and Briarcrest fell to Knoxville Catholic.

Here are highlights from across the area and a scoreboard of the games to boot:

Game of the week:

The Tigers hosted Houston in a 6a region 8 showdown. Houston QB Chandler Day showed he can run with the best of 'em marching 15 yards down the field. On the next play, Day hit Shawne Jones in the flat and Jones said "I'm faster than you" galloping 55 yards to put Houston up 6-0.

On the following drive, Jose Joiner jumped the route and took it to the house 14-0 Houston.

But Whitehaven answered early in the 2nd quarter. Sophomore Christopher Talley took the hand off and flew down the field for a 60 yard Tiger Touchdown.

Up 14-7, Houston drove down the field. Damon Sisa flew down the field but he's pushed out at the one. Then, two plays later, Sisa finished the drive to put the Mustangs up 21-7.

Scoreboard

White Station 19, Bartlett 56

Collierville 30, Arlington 0

Central 35, Brighton 5

Ridgeway 0, MUS 42

Knoxville Catholic 49, Briarcrest 24

Southwind 62, Kingsbury 0

Hamilton 32, East 22