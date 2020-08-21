High school football kicks off Friday night for some schools

The game of football will stay the same but the experience will be a lot different inside the stadiums

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Football returns underneath the Friday night lights for some school districts while others will delay the start of the season While the game may stay the same on the field, it's going to be a lot different for those in the stands.

At this time, the Shelby County Health Department does not recommend contact sports although they are allowed.

In Collierville, the Dragons are preparing to open their season at home against Briarcrest Friday night.

When it does kick off, 650 people will be allowed in the stadium. That's scaled down from the 5,000 capacity of the facility built in 2018. Family members of football players, cheerleaders, dance and band will be able to get tickets for the game.

A limited number of students will be allowed in. Students will be selected by seniority and a lottery drawing.

“We’re asking for families to be patient. Have faith in us," Mario Hogue, Collierville Schools Communication Specialist said. "We want to have contact sports. We want to play it safe. We do not want to be shut down because that ruins the entire season so for us to want to play contact sports, safety has to be the priority."

A limited number of family members and students will be allowed in for the Collierville game tonight. Markings for seats are spaced out by 12 feet. We’re live with the details on #GoodDayMemphis pic.twitter.com/njX5gKfIhY — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) August 21, 2020

All attendees will be spaced out by 12 feet. Once entering the stadium, Hogue said people will be ushered to their seats. The school prepared for the game by marking off seating spaces inside the stadium. Masks will also be required.

“There is going to be a very systematic approach, assembly line approach to the method and protocols so that we allow to allow our students and families the ability to be present there," Hogue said.

Band, cheerleaders and dance teams will still be permitted to perform but it will be scaled down, Hogue said.

“This is going to be the most traditional, untraditional game night setting in COVID-19," Hogue said. "I think that’s the best way to explain it. It’s going to the most untraditional, traditional game.”

The game against Briarcrest kicks off at 7 p.m. For people not allowed to attend, the game will be live streamed here.