"It's all starting to pay off": Kennedy Chandler on being chosen to compete in the U-19 World Cup

Tennessee Vol and Memphis native Kennedy Chandler will play for the USA team in the U-19 World Cup staring Saturday, July 3.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis native and University of Tennessee freshman Kennedy Chandler is going international.

“I work hard every single day and it's all starting to pay off,” said Kennedy.

A big payoff after he made the 12 man USA team roster in the U-19 World Cup.

“Nobody knew who Kennedy Chandler was my freshman year (in high school),” said Chandler.

But that quickly changed.

Chandler won Mr. Basketball in Tennessee back to back in his sophomore and junior year with Briarcrest.

He later transferred to Sunrise Christian Prep for his senior year, rising in the national ranks.

“I mean that motivated me honestly, and I just didn’t worry about it for a long time. I just improved my game, and look where it’s gotten me now,” said Chandler.

The top-ranked by ESPN and five-star point guard is prepping for his first game in Latvia against Turkey on Saturday.

Chandler says he's hoping to bring the gold medal back to the states with his biggest fan watching from the stands, his dad.

“Even though I won't get to actually hug him or anything like that, I still get to see him in the stands cheering me on, and it just shows how much he cares about me for him to fly all this way just to watch me play,” Chandler said.

The McDonald's All-American and Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year dreamed big and wants every kid in his hometown to do the same.

“I want people to know that Memphis has some talented kids out there, and it’s just a blessing because not many people from Memphis have had this opportunity,” Chandler added.