x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Local Sports

It's official: Tennessee State University hires 1st-time coach Eddie George hoping for revival

TSU introduced George at a news conference with the band on hand to commemorate what the university hopes is a big step forward in football.
Credit: AP
FILE - Former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George speaks as his number 27 is retired during a halftime ceremony at an NFL football game between the Titans and the Indianapolis Colts in Nashville, in this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, file photo. Tennessee State has hired former NFL running back Eddie George as the new NCAA college football coach, banking on his name and football connections to revive the program. TSU introduced George at a news conference Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee State has hired former NFL running back Eddie George as football coach. 

It is banking on his name and football connections to revive the program. 

TSU introduced George at a news conference with the band on hand to commemorate what the university hopes is a big step forward in football.

Athletic director Mikki Allen says George has been a winner in every facet of the game and they look forward to having that translate to winning on and off the field. 

A four-time Pro Bowl running back with the Tennessee Titans and the 1995 Heisman Trophy winner, George hasn't coached before.

Related Articles