It's official: Tennessee State University hires 1st-time coach Eddie George hoping for revival

TSU introduced George at a news conference with the band on hand to commemorate what the university hopes is a big step forward in football.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee State has hired former NFL running back Eddie George as football coach.

It is banking on his name and football connections to revive the program.

Athletic director Mikki Allen says George has been a winner in every facet of the game and they look forward to having that translate to winning on and off the field.