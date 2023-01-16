Ja Morant and Desmond Bane shine as Grizzlies defeat Suns 136-106 to win tenth straight game

Memphis came away with a lopsided win over Phoenix on the national stage for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combined for 57 points as the Grizzlies dominated the Phoenix Suns, 136-106 on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to win their tenth-straight game.

The Grizzlies own the longest win streak in the NBA and are one victory shy of tying the franchise record.

The game started with Morant showing versatility. When the Suns gave him space, he buried five three-pointers in the first half. When they guarded him at the arc, he punished Phoenix in the paint.

Morant finished with a game-high 29 points and seven assists on 11-of-20 shooting.

Desmond Bane turned in his most efficient performance of the season, scoring 28 points on 10-for-12 shooting.