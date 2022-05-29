Memphis Tigers basketball secures sophomore transfer Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu

Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu is a transfer out of UT-Arlington, he joins Kendric Davis and Elijah McCadden as the newest additions to Memphis men's basketball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With Jalen Duren focused on the NBA draft, a spot at center has been replaced with UT-Arlington transfer Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu.

Akobundu-Ehiogu was ranked 20th in the country in the 2021-'22 season for blocked shots, leading the Sun Belt conference in rejections in his time with the UT-Arlington Mavericks.

The sophomore rim-protector joins SMU transfer Kendric Davis and Georgia Southern transfer Elijah MCadden as the newest Tigers added to the program.

Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu has not yet signed the actual letter of intent, however Akobundu-Ehiogu announced his commitment via twitter Sunday afternoon.

As of now, according to reports Josh Minott's uncle says Minott will forego his remaining college eligibility and keep his focus on being drafted. Minott is a projected second round pick.

So far this offseason, DeAndre Williams has taken his name out of the NBA draft pool of prospects, however Memphis' three point threat Lester Quinones is still going through the draft process.

Wednesday, June 1 is the deadline to withdraw from the draft giving Quinones three more days to make his decision to either forego his remaining college eligibility, or return to Memphis which he has also shown interest in during the offseason.