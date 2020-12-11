Lausanne's Friday football game canceled due to COVID-19

Lausanne canceled its Friday football game against Lipscomb Academy due to a case of COVID-19.

The following is the full statement from the website:

The football game between Lausanne Collegiate School and Lipscomb Academy Nashville, scheduled for this Friday at 7 p.m. in Nashville, TN, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Lausanne has paused all team-related activities due to a single confirmed COVID-19 case within the Lynx program.

This decision was made by Director of Athletics Kevin Locastro and Lausanne Headmaster Stuart McCathie following CDC recommendations and those of the Shelby County Health Department.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes is our main concern," head football coach Kevin Locastro said. "We are disappointed to have to cancel the game and have our season end this way, but I am incredibly proud of our team, the season we had and how our student-athletes have handled themselves during the pandemic."

"The health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our primary concern," McCathie added. "While we know this news is disappointing to Lynx fans out there who were looking forward to Lausanne taking on an outstanding Lipscomb Academy team in the state playoffs, ending football activities was the responsible thing to do in order to slow the spread of the virus and keep it from affecting more students."