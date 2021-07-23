Rising Memphis 6th grader prepares for AAU Junior Olympics

With only a day to prepare for AAU Junior Olympic Qualifiers, Isaiah Folorunsho won gold and bronze and now is headed to the Junior Olympics.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Isaiah Folorunsho is what you would call a sports buff.

“I do football, I’m going to do baseball, and I do basketball,” said Isaiah.

Keeping his mom Tina Folorunsho very busy, year-round.

“He was doing summersaults in my tummy, came out and gave him a ball anything that has to do with a ball, he excels in it,” said Tina.

He also spends time talking about sports as a reporter on his vlog the "Icebreaker Show" where he highlights other athletes and coaches.

However, as a rising 6th grader, in August, the spotlight will be on Isaiah.

“The kid he was way ahead of me at first, like all the laps the last one, I had this huge kick and at the last 100 I sprinted all the way and got first place,” said Folorunsho.

As a track and field athlete, Isaiah’s coaches at Briarcrest Christian School saw potential in how quickly he excelled in the high jump and hurdles.

“They were asking, why isn’t he competing to be in the Olympics, the Junior Olympics, and I’m like it is too late, and they said yes it’s too late,” Tina explained.

Isaiah Folorunsho, rising 6th grader competed in the AAU West Coast Jr Olympics Games in Las Vegas this past weekend... Posted by Briarcrest Christian School on Sunday, July 18, 2021

But it wasn’t. Isaiah’s mom found a qualifier in Las Vegas happening the next day. With only a day to prepare Isaiah went to compete.

“Hurdles, high jump, I didn’t do it for months. That was my last track meet. So I’m a little nervous and then I just see other people doing it and then I got the hang of it a little. Then I got my jump back and then…” said Isaiah.

He finished first for the high jump in his age group and third in hurdles, qualifying him for the AAU Junior Olympics. An accomplishment his mom said she’s proud to be a part of.

“Just to be that and have your name in there to me I feel is a blessing.”