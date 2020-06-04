Meet new Rhodes head basketball coach Steven "Zo" Goodson

After more than 20 years in his basketball coaching career, Goodson gets his first head coaching opportunity with the Lynx.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You could call it a return to Memphis, but Steven "Zo" Goodson, the new head coach of Rhodes College men's basketball, never left.

A member of Tubby Smith's Memphis Tigers staff, Goodson never sold his Collierville home when Smith was let go.

After more than 20 years in his basketball coaching career, Goodson gets his first head coaching opportunity with the Lynx. He has already locked down four commitments for next season, and returns two of Rhodes' top three scorers from 2019-20.

Goodson sat down (virtually) with Local 24 sports reporter Clayton Collier, discussing his excitement, and expectations for his first season as a head coach.