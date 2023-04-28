Memphis 901 FC pull off biggest win in club history, knocking off MLS team Atlanta United 2-1 in U.S. Open Cup

The Beale Street Boys had a flair for the dramatic in the win, and move on to the Round of 32 in the U.S. Open Cup.

KENNESAW, Ga. — Memphis 901 FC won arguably its biggest match in club history, knocking off former MLS Cup champs Atlanta United 2-1 Wednesday in the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The Beale Street Boys pulled into Kennesaw, Georgia, as heavy underdogs against the MLS powerhouse.

Team leader Graham Smith said the team was so amped up, hardly anyone could sleep on the bus ride back to Memphis.

The celebrations went into the early hours of the morning, but the night did not start well for the 901 FC.

Atlanta scored less than three minutes into the match.

Down 1-0 with 87 minutes left in the match, Manager Stephen Glass and his team did not panic.

Memphis, who has the second highest average possession among United Soccer League teams, held the ball and dictated play during the match.

"The players went in believing they would win, and I think they showed that, despite conceding an early goal," Glass said. "The players have showed unbelievable spirit."

The Beale Street Boys kept pushing and eventually, on essentially the last kick of the match, Memphis leveled the tie.

In the sixth minute of added time, talisman Phillip Goodrum stepped up and slotted his penalty kick into the back of the net.

With momentum in hand, Memphis pushed for the 'cupset' in extra time.

Ten minutes into extra time Memphis scored a well-deserved match-winning goal by Nighte Pickering.

Pickering who scored a bicycle kick on his debut says this goal means even more.

"I think last night's goal might rank higher than my first," Pickering said. "I really enjoyed it. It was big for the club beating an MLS team for the first time."

Memphis grinded out the final 20 minutes to overcome the former MLS Champions 2-1

"Special night for the club, that is always what comes first, the club and then the players, and they you think of what you've helped them achieve as a staff, so it's special when we can help with getting players achieve what they should," Glass said.

A special win on a special night.