Memphis 901 FC dismisses Head Coach Tim Mulqueen after two seasons

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis 901 FC has dismissed their head coach Tim Mulqueen after almost two seasons.
Assistant coach Ben Pirmann has been named interim head coach while an international search is underway for a permanent replacement.
Mulqueen was the inaugural head coach of the franchise now in its second year, and the childhood coach of 901 FC Sporting Director and legendary goalkeeper Tim Howard.
The soccer legend said the decision to make a change came down to results and the team failing to meet expectations.
“Sports is very unfortunate in regards to, when the team doesn't perform and the results don't come the way we like, the manager suffers for that,” said Howard. “My hope is, I've been on the other side of it, and I've had to look in the mirror quite a few times, having watched my manager get sacked, and know that he had never kicked a ball for our team. That's down to the players. I reckon they'll have a good look in the mirror as well, and hopefully that's the shot in the arm this club needs."