Memphis 901 FC revised season schedule released

The Memphis 901 FC announced their revised 2020 season schedule Thursday afternoon. The team kicks off play in Birmingham July 15. Their first home game at AutoZone Park in downtown Memphis is July 26. The team has 7 home games scheduled through October 3.

Fans may or may not be allowed in the stands, however, because Memphis currently is in phase 2 of its Back to Business plan, and sports arenas are closed during phase 2. A statement from the team reads, "The determination of fans being allowed at AutoZone Park has yet to be announced. We are currently working with Shelby County Health Department and the City of Memphis to develop protocols and procedures."