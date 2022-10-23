Memphis spent most of the first half in Detroit’s third of the field, while recording eight shots and four shots on target while holding Detroit.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis 901 FC second half heroics from Chris Allan, Graham Smith and Phillip Goodrum to earn the club’s first ever postseason win in a 3-1 victory over Detroit City FC on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

The game winning goal came in the 88th minute as Jeremy Kelly found Smith in the middle of the box for the head to beat the keeper and push 901 FC to the Conference Semifinals.

Memphis spent most of the first half in Detroit’s third of the field, while recording eight shots and four shots on target while holding Detroit to just one shot on target. 901 FC held 59% possession in the first half.

Memphis sprinted out to the lead in the 72nd minute when Goodrum found Chris Allan on the run in the box. Allan used his right foot to beat the keeper and score his second goal of the season. Detroit would answer with a goal of their own in the 77th minute when a fortunate bounce in the box led to a goal from Yazeed Matthews to equalize.

Smith’s header in the 88th minute to take the lead marked his fifth goal of the season and Kelly’s 10th assist of the season, tying fellow midfielder Aaron Molloy for the club lead.

Goodrum removed all doubt in the final minute of stoppage time when he caught the keeper off of his line and launched a shot from midfield to put Memphis up 3-1 and earn his 22nd goal of the season, a new club record.