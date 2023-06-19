Memphis 901 FC signs Mid-South high school standout to academy contract

Calvin Harrison currently plays with local club Lobos Rush and turned in an impressive freshman season for Hernando High School with 25 goals in just 16 games.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis 901 FC added a new, talented prospect to their USL Academy roster, and they didn't have to look far to find him.

Memphis 901 FC announced Friday the club had signed Hernando High School forward Calvin Harrison to a USL Academy contract for the remainder of the 2023 USL Championship season.

As a USL Academy signing, the 15-year-old winger will maintain his NCAA eligibility while training with and playing against top players in the USL Championship, Memphis 901 FC said.

“Calvin is a player we believe has great potential and we look forward to developing him here with 901 FC,” Assistant Sporting Director Caleb Patterson-Sewell said. “Calvin was recommended to us through Lobos, and we are pleased to see our open-door policy and efforts within the local soccer community are working. We look forward to continuing to find further opportunities for our local players moving forward.”

The winger currently plays with local club Lobos Rush and turned in an impressive freshman season for Hernando High School with 25 goals in just 16 games.

“When I first saw Calvin, I knew right away he had talent and ability,” Lobos Coach Enda Crehan said. “I had no hesitation in phoning Caleb and Stephen at Memphis 901. It is a superb representation of the work the Lobos coaches have done over the years and we are all excited to watch this story unfold.”