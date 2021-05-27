Memphis 901 FC announces single-match tickets available starting June 1

The club’s home opener against Atlanta United 2 is set for June 16 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis 901 FC announced the availability of single-match tickets starting on June 1 at 10 a.m. The sale of tickets comes approximately two weeks ahead of the club’s home opener against Atlanta United 2 on June 16 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

The club announced on Monday the return to full capacity at AutoZone Park. In accordance with Shelby County Health Directive, fans will no longer be required to wear masks in outdoor areas.

In addition to the availability of tickets, the club will have a series of flash sales leading up to the Home Opener:

June 1-2: $10 Tickets for June 16 Home Opener

June 3-4: $75 Bowtie Bar Tickets for June 16 Home Opener

June 7-8: All Scarves $15

June 9-10: Three-Match Packs for $30

June 14-15: 50% off 2020 and 2019 Jerseys

As previously announced, Memphis 901 FC has options for Season Ticket Memberships starting at $170 and Eight-Match Packs starting at $143.