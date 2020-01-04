Memphis 901 FC to take part in new USL eCup: Rocket League

The first game is this Friday and can be seen on the ESPN app and at ESPN.com.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For Memphis 901 FC fans missing game days at AutoZone Park, there's a new virtual way to get your soccer fix. 901 FC is one of 32 USL clubs taking part in the league's new eCup: Rocket League Edition.

What is Rocket League? It's a hybrid of arcade-style soccer and a high-speed racing game.

The World Cup-style, e-sports tournament will benefit local charities. 901 FC will play on behalf of the Mid-South Food Bank.

Behind the controls for Memphis will be midfielder and U-of-M alum Raul Gonzalez and forward Brandon Allen.

Club President Craig Unger says e-sports help fans stay connected to the team while the season is suspended.

"When you think about what sports is to people, it's a chance for all of us to cheer for something common, for something that's about our city, that defines our city. And I think this opportunity here provides a little bit of that normalcy. A little bit of that. And you know it's gonna be different,” said Unger.