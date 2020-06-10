Memphis Athletics announces loosening of capacity restrictions for Tiger Football

Shelby County Health Department announced Tuesday the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions at sporting events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Following the latest guidance from the Shelby County Health Department, Memphis Athletics announces the loosening of capacity restrictions for upcoming Tiger football games. The change moves social distancing between seating groups from 12 feet to 6 feet, resulting in an increased Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium seating capacity from 4,500 to anticipated capacity of nearly 12,000 for the UCF game, presented by FedEx, on Oct. 17.

“We’d like to thank our partners at the Shelby County Health Department for keeping the health and safety of our Memphis community at the center of every conversation,” said Memphis Director of Athletics Laird Veatch. “Their approach has been pragmatic and thoughtful, with truly the best interest of our citizens at heart. I’m excited to increase Liberty Bowl capacity and safely welcome more Tiger fans for our upcoming game against UCF on Saturday, Oct. 17. I can’t wait to have more fans in attendance contributing to the game-day environment for our student-athletes during such an important matchup in our season.

“This increase was only possible because Tiger fans did a great job of complying with the safety protocols at the last home game. We know everyone will be a team player and keep Tiger nation safe and COVID free.”

All season ticket holders who chose the ‘donate’ option during the #KeepMemphisRoaring campaign will be reseated according to the new guidelines. The new distancing allows for all ‘donate’ option participants to receive tickets for the remainder of the games, as well as opening a large number of single-game ticket inventory. Those season ticket holders who choose to credit their tickets to the 2021 season will be offered first priority to purchase single-game tickets. An email will be sent to fans in the coming days outlining the process to purchase.

Single-game sales for upcoming games will be available to the public beginning Friday, Oct. 9, here or by calling the Tiger ticket office at 901.678.2331.