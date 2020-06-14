Memphis football leads on-campus Unity Walk for racial equality

The Tigers made a stride together Sunday. Coach Silverfield said it is only the beginning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis football took a day off from training their bodies to focus on minds and hearts.

"As I continue to try to learn, the number one thing as a head coach that I need to do is continue to listen," Ryan Silverfield said. "I listened to some of our student athletes and I need to continue to do a better job doing so."

More than 300 Memphis student-athletes, staff and administrators attended Sunday's unity march at the University of Memphis.

"It was a beautiful morning for us to show what we're capable of," Silverfield said. "What we stand for and what we stand against."

The walk ended at the Memphis State 8 plaque, which honors the eight students who integrated the U of M 61 years ago. Bertha Rogers Looney, who was one of those eight students, addressed the crowd.

"Dare to be the first," she said."We may not achieve what we want to achieve, but those who come after us will have so much more that they can do."

