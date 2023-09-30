Friday night football recap for Tennessee high schools: Week 7

Collierville earned a win at home, Craigmont had no problem with Ridgeway and Covington put a 50 burger on McNairy — all on the seventh week of Friday night football

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TENNESSEE, USA — The seventh football Friday night is in the books for high schools in Tennessee.

Collierville earned a win at home, Craigmont had no problem with Ridgeway and Covington put a 50 burger on McNairy — all on the seventh week of Friday night football.

Here are highlights from across the area and a scoreboard of select games:

Game of the week: Bartlett vs. Houston

Houston breaking out the money in the bank case, coming off of a huge win over Tupelo last week.

On the first drive Damon Sisa was doing Damon Sisa-things. He found the gap and struck the corner of the end-zone to give the Mustangs a 6-0 lead.

On Bartlett's second driving of the game, they went to punt but were blocked. Houston got the ball back with great field position. The mustangs then failed to score on the drive, but they made up for it.

Midway through the second quarter, Bartlett are backed up in their own end. On third down, the Mustangs swat Kam Alexander's pass to the ground.

Houston got great field position, but they had to score on fourth and goal at that point. Chandler Day rolled left, but the pass isn't there, so he swung it out to the flat.

Andre Allen scrapped his way into the end-zone, and the Mustangs lead 14-0 at the half.

Scoreboard

White Station 6, Collierville 28

MUS 28, Father Ryan 24

USJ 10, Northpoint 21

East 29, Bolton 14

Mase 44, Booker T. Washington 0

Germantown 38, Whitehaven 12

Bartlett 14, Houston 24

Kingsbury 0, Cordova 37

Kipp 6, Memphis Business Academy 20

Briarcrest 7, Christian Brothers 10

Hamilton 0, Melrose 34