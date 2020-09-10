Memphis Football single-game tickets on sale now

There are five remaining home games for the Memphis Tigers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The capacity for Tiger football home games at the Liberty Bowl has been increased due to the loosening of social distancing restrictions by the Shelby County Health Department.

Earlier this week SCHD announced social distancing at sporting events could go from 12 feet to 6 feet between seating groups.

With the increased capacity, there are a limited number of single-game tickets available for the remaining five home games. There is also a five-game package available starting at $125.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here.

For more information, call the Memphis Athletics Ticket Office at (901) 678-2331.

The Tigers remaining home schedule is: