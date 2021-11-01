Memphis Grizzlies unveil new uniform celebrating team legacy

Nike NBA City Edition uniforms represents “Moments Mixtape”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have a new uniform, which celebrates the team’s one-of-a-kind legacy.

The Grizzlies unveiled the 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniform on grizzlies.com Monday. The uniforms represent “Moments Mixtape”: a leaguewide tribute to the game’s most iconic moments and uniforms from each team’s history in honor of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Season.

The uniform mixes styles from past and present, dating back to inaugural year in Vancouver.

The main colors, "Midnight Blue" and "Grizzlies Gold", has been what Grizzlies fans have known since 2004, and its asymmetry continues to represent the City’s geography.

it’s the details for me 🐻🙅 pic.twitter.com/5Z5BR8YgIr — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 1, 2021

The “MEM” mark, which was introduced in 2018, is patterned through the neck, arms and shorts in a design similar to both the original Vancouver uniform and the current NBA Statement Edition uniforms.

The waistband, featuring the “claw ball" logo, goes back to the original design from Vancouver and early Memphis years. The shorts show the iconic bear logo from 2002 in Memphis, and a new blue colorway, that says ""Grit & Grind" and "All Hearts", the teams spirit during the 2011 through 2017 era.

“The past two seasons we celebrated both our 25th anniversary of the Grizzlies franchise and our 20th season in Memphis. We had a tremendous response from our fanbase, who celebrated these milestones with us,” said Grizzlies President Jason Wexler. “Now we all get to participate in celebrating the 75th anniversary of the NBA. It’s cool to see our Next Gen Grizz players and fans alike, wearing uniforms and gear that are crafted with iconic design elements from throughout Grizzlies history that will spark some great memories and generate some new ones.”

A uni that stretches from BC to TN.



Check it ⤵️ — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 1, 2021