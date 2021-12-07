Memphis Grizzlies youth basketball coach of the year Mariah Chandler named semifinalist for 2021 National Jr. NBA Coach of the Year Award

National Fan Voting Begins Today on Twitter and Jebbit with #JRNBACOYMEM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies Youth Basketball Coach of the Year Mariah Chandler has been named one of eight semifinalists for the 2021 National Jr. NBA Coach of the Year Award. The award seeks to recognize an individual who is making a positive impact on youth by demonstrating outstanding integrity, character and leadership. This marks the third time in the award’s five-year history that a Memphis Grizzlies affiliate coach has reached the semifinal round or better.

Chandler was selected as a semifinalist from team representatives of participating NBA, WNBA, and G League franchises. Other teams whose representatives were selected to reach the semifinal round include the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Las Vegas Aces, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Sioux Falls Skyforce.

The top three finalists are determined based on a fan vote and an executive panel comprised of various individuals from the Jr. NBA Leadership Council, NBA league office and Positive Coaching Alliance. The current eight semifinalists will be narrowed down to three finalists. Winners will be determined by social media fan voting (25 percent), Zoom interview (25 percent) and executive voting panel (50 percent).

Fans can vote for Chandler on Twitter with #JRNBACOYMEM beginning today through Sunday, July 18. Retweets count as votes, and fans can vote an unlimited number of times per day. Any vote sent via Twitter on Monday, July 12 and Sunday, July 18, will count twice.