Memphis high school baseball star Matthew Dallas prepares for MLB Draft

The Briarcrest left-handed pitcher could get drafted as early as the third round, which could mean a signing bonus as high as $1 million

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the MLB Draft looming, Matthew Dallas has found comfort away from baseball.

"I've got to live on the golf course as much as I can right now,” the lanky left-handed pitcher said. “Just kind of get away from everything and just have some fun."

Each morning, the Tennessee commit calls around to the local courses to see what’s available.

“Wherever I can find a tee time; that’s where I go.”

Dallas is one of the top high school baseball prospects in the country. The Briarcrest graduate attended the Draft Combine in Phoenix last month, one of 300 prospects invited.

With a fastball that tops out at 95 miles per hour and breaking pitches in the 80s, scouts have told Dallas he could be selected in the third round of this weekend’s draft. The three-day event begins Sunday night.

"It's happened so fast,” he said. “You can't really wrap your head around it."

In the blink of an eye, the 6-foot-5 southpaw could have a decision to make. Go to college and play for the Vols, or take the money and begin his professional career.

"I think it's around 50/50 right now,” he said of his impending choice. “Obviously, that could change, but right now I'd say it's 50/50."

The signing bonus for a third-round pick ranges from $660,000 to over $1 million.

"Just knowing the finances involved with that,” his father Kevin Dallas added. “There's going to be some decisions. But at the end of the day, he's committing to go to Tennessee unless some club steps in the way and makes that a very, very difficult decision."

Most teams have contacted Dallas, with the Padres showing the strongest interest. The Rockies, Rangers, Guardians and Tigers have also heavily scouted him. But the 19-year-old isn’t going into this weekend with any expectations.

"It's the draft, so you never know what's going to happen,” he said. “But it's been good so far. We'll see what happens."

Matthew's focus is on gratitude: for his family, and all they have done to help him reach this point.

"You think about the amount of family vacations we haven't been able to go on. My parents taking off work to drive me to Florida to pitch a game and drive back the next day," he said. “That's the kind of stuff my parents have been able to give me, and it would be awesome to be able to give back."

When the day rolls around, Matthew won’t call the local golf courses or throw a big party. He plans to simply watch the draft with his family and wait for his future to unfold together.