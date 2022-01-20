Memphis hires Tim Cramsey as new offensive coordinator

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — University of Memphis head football coach Ryan Silverfield announced the hiring of Tim Cramsey as the program’s offensive coordinator on Thursday. Cramsey joins the Tigers after spending the last four seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Marshall.
“We are very excited to welcome Coach Cramsey to our football program,” Silverfield remarked. “He brings a great amount of experience as a successful offensive coordinator to Memphis.”
This past season under Cramsey, the Thundering Herd ranked 16th in the nation in total offense at 456.8 yards per game and 18th in passing offense at 294.4 yards a contest. Marshall scored over 40 points on four occasions in 2021 and eclipsed the 30-point mark seven times, earning a berth to the New Orleans Bowl.
“My family and I are very excited to be a part of the Memphis Football program,” Cramsey said. “I appreciate Coach Silverfield for the opportunity and look forward to being a part of the program. I’m excited to work with the rest of the staff to continue the winning tradition at Memphis. Go Tigers!”
Quarterback Grant Wells finished 15th in the nation in passing yards in 2021 under Cramsey with 3,532 on the year, good for 10th all-time on Marshall’s single-season list.
In 2019, his offensive unit was one of the most prolific rushing attacks in the Group of Five, resulting in running back Brenden Knox being named Conference USA's Most Valuable Player after amassing 1,387 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.
Prior to Marshall, Cramsey was at Sam Houston State University, where he served in the same capacity during the 2017 season. That year, the Bearkats led the nation (FCS) in scoring offense (43.3), passing offense (362.7), total offense (538.1) and first downs (365).
Cramsey has been an offensive coordinator for each of the past 13 seasons, including positions at Nevada, Montana State, Florida International and New Hampshire.