Memphis hires Tim Cramsey as new offensive coordinator

Cramsey led one of the nation's top offenses at Marshall in 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — University of Memphis head football coach Ryan Silverfield announced the hiring of Tim Cramsey as the program’s offensive coordinator on Thursday. Cramsey joins the Tigers after spending the last four seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Marshall.

“We are very excited to welcome Coach Cramsey to our football program,” Silverfield remarked. “He brings a great amount of experience as a successful offensive coordinator to Memphis.”

This past season under Cramsey, the Thundering Herd ranked 16th in the nation in total offense at 456.8 yards per game and 18th in passing offense at 294.4 yards a contest. Marshall scored over 40 points on four occasions in 2021 and eclipsed the 30-point mark seven times, earning a berth to the New Orleans Bowl.

“My family and I are very excited to be a part of the Memphis Football program,” Cramsey said. “I appreciate Coach Silverfield for the opportunity and look forward to being a part of the program. I’m excited to work with the rest of the staff to continue the winning tradition at Memphis. Go Tigers!”