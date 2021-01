The game will be shown on ESPN+.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Lady Tigers match-up against USF has been cancelled for Sunday.

A spokesperson with the Lady Tigers says the team chose not to compete due to health and safety concerns.

Sunday's matchup is the now the sixth game this season for the Lady Tigers affected by health and safety concerns.

The Tigers next game against Cincinnati is set to tip off Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.