Memphis Redbirds host "Grizzlies Night" as Louisville heads to town Friday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Celebrate two great Memphis sports teams in one night. The Memphis Redbirds are partnering with the Memphis Grizzlies for “Grizzlies Night” at AutoZone Park Friday, September 17th.

It all starts in the entry plaza and fans will get entertainment from the Grizzline before the Redbirds hit the field against the Louisville Bats at 7:10 p.m. Grizz, the Grizz Girls, and the Claw Crew will be at the game as well.

Grizzlies forward Yves Pons, who signed with the team last month, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.