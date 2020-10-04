Memphis Redbirds reflect on what would have been opening day

"Those are usually exciting times," Redbirds legend Stubby Clapp said.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — It has been almost a month without sports. You would think we would be used to it by now.

An empty AutoZone Park on what would have been Opening Day doesn't make it any easier.

"I have been dealing with Opening Day for almost 20 years," said Redbirds team president Craig Unger. "So to have this day without all the pomp and circumstance that goes with Opening Day, it's disappointing."

Redbirds legends like former player, manager, and current Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp remember the joy of opening a new year in Memphis.

"Those are usually exciting times," Clapp said. "The buzz in the air with the players and the staff, and obviously in the city you could feel it with the fans.”

"That's to me what breaks my heart, Unger said. "That's what we're all dealing with, and what the role sports plays in that, is for people to come together and those smiles. To me it's all about the fun and the smiles."

The smiles, the crowds, and the moments will all be waiting on the other side of COVID-19.

"Sports will bring us all back together," Unger said. "Not sure when that will be, but when it does it's going to be a great party."