Memphis Redbirds’ season canceled

Minor League Baseball made the announcement Tuesday afternoon that the league will not play in 2020

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Take me out to the ball game, but not this year.

The Memphis Redbirds' 2020 season officially has been canceled.

The season was in limbo because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Tuesday afternoon, Minor League Baseball made the announcement on Twitter.

The league said, “Major League Baseball has informed Minor League Baseball (MiLB) that it will not be providing its affiliated Minor League teams with players for the 2020 season. As a result, there will not be a Minor League Baseball season in 2020.

‘These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,’ said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Connor.

‘While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.’