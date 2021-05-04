Memphis Redbirds set to play Tuesday night for the first time in 593 days

Tuesday is Opening Night for the Memphis Redbirds after the cancellation of the 2020 season.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The birds are back! For the first time since 2019, a pitch will be thrown in AutoZone Park for the Memphis Redbirds 2021 season opener.

The Memphis Redbirds are scheduled to play Durham for their Opening Night on Tuesday. First pitch is 6:45 p.m.

"It's been 593 days in the making," Redbirds President and GM Craig Unger said. "It's been a long off-season for us. We're excited about tonight. It's an emotional day."

The Redbirds will follow protocols put in place both by the health department and Major League Baseball. Masks will be required to worn inside, seats will be available in pods from two to six people, and capacity will be capped to around 3,000 fans.

Despite those changes, it will still be the same national pastime adored by many: which includes a season packed with giveaways and promotions.

New to the 2021 season is Nacho Average Tuesday, where every fan gets free nachos. For $5.50, it can be upgraded to Rendezvous BBQ nachos.

Thursdays will feature $2 beers and $1 hot dogs and fireworks will make their return on Saturday nights.

"Don't take sports and the excitement of what we've had for granted. Come back out, enjoy this, get the experience," Unger said. "It's going to be a great family friendly atmosphere. We're just excited to have that back."

For their first week back, the Redbirds have made them jammed packed with promos and events from celebrating Cinco de Mayo to Mother's Day.

Check the full list below:

Homestand Highlights: May 4 – May 9

Tuesday, May 4 – 6:45 p.m. (gates 5:45 p.m.)

Nacho Average Tuesday**®** presented by Downtown Memphis Commission: at Tuesday games this season all fans will receive one free order of Ballpark Nachos courtesy of Downtown Memphis Commission. Fans will have the option to upgrade to BBQ Nachos for a small charge.

Wednesday, May 5 – 6:45 p.m. (gates 5:45 p.m.)

Cinco de Mayo Celebration: come celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the ballpark! Fans can enjoy deals on their favorite Cinco de Mayo eats including $5 margaritas and $5 carne asada street tacos (three tacos included).

Thursday, May 6 – 6:45 p.m. (gates 5:45 p.m.)

Memphis Chicks Green Hat Giveaway Presented by Silky O’Sullivan’s : the first 1,000 fans ages three and older will receive a free green Memphis Chicks hat as Silky O’Sullivan’s takes over the ballpark for Irish Heritage Night with the dueling pianos, Silky’s throne and more.

: the first 1,000 fans ages three and older will receive a free green Memphis Chicks hat as Silky O’Sullivan’s takes over the ballpark for Irish Heritage Night with the dueling pianos, Silky’s throne and more. Throwback Thursday: the Redbirds will take the field as the Memphis Chicks on Throwback Thursdays as fans enjoy throwback concession prices of $2 beers and $1 hot dogs.

Friday, May 7 – 7:10 p.m. (gates 6 p.m.)

Freebie Friday: the Redbirds kickoff Freebie Fridays this season this Friday, May 7. The first 1,500 fans will receive a clear Redbirds tote courtesy of Southern College of Optometry.

Saturday, May 8 – 6:15 p.m. (gates 5 p.m.)

Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show: every Saturday is highlighted with a postgame fireworks show presented by Terminix and launched from center field.

Sunday, May 9 – 2:05 p.m. (gates 1 p.m.)

Mother’s Day Celebration Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Mother’s Day Brunch enjoy brunch before the game on the club level from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mother’s Day Brunch specialty tickets can be purchase in pods of four through six at memphisredbirds.com/mothersday.

enjoy brunch before the game on the club level from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mother’s Day Brunch specialty tickets can be purchase in pods of four through six at memphisredbirds.com/mothersday. Flower Giveaway: upon entering the stadium, the first 1,000 moms will receive a free carnation courtesy of Holliday Flowers and Events.

upon entering the stadium, the first 1,000 moms will receive a free carnation courtesy of Holliday Flowers and Events. Prizes Every Inning: all moms at AutoZone Park will have the opportunity to win a $100 gift card each inning from Academy Sports + Outdoors plus additional prizes from Buff City Soap, Buster’s Liquors & Wines, Cupcake Cutie and more!

Ice Cream Sundays Presented by Prairie Farms: Sundays are Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sundays, featuring free ice cream upon entering to kids 12 and under. As it is Mother’s Day, moms will also receive a free ice cream sandwich.

Kids Run the Bases: following the game on Sunday, kids and moms will have the opportunity to run the bases just like the pros.

The full May promotional calendar can be viewed at memphisredbirds.com/promotions.