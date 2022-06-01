Roll on over: It's time again for Memphis Roller Derby Boot Camp

After two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MRD is back with a boot camp to help new skaters learn the basics of derby.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Calling all skaters! Lace up those skates and head out to the Memphis Roller Derby boot camp in midtown Memphis.

Memphis Roller Derby Boot Camp starts June 5, 2022 and runs six weeks until July 14th. The first week is free, and it’s $15 for the next five weeks. There will be two to three practices each week at the Pipkin Building (40 Early Maxwell Blvd.) at the old Mid-South Fairgrounds.

Boot campers will learn skating and game basics. And those who maybe aren’t quite up for skating can also learn non-skating officiating.

Participants are asked to bring skates and any protective gear they may have. There will be some loaner gear and skates, some available as rent-to-own, but sizes and availability are limited.

Boot camp is for adults of all genders ages 18 and up. Sign up for Boot Camp HERE.

For up-to-date scheduling, more information about the league, check out the MRD Facebook page.

MRD was founded in 2006 and is a member of the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA).

For the basics of flat track derby, check out THIS video.