Here's when the Memphis Showboats will hit the gridiron for the 2023 season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The United States Football League (USFL) has released the schedule for the new Memphis Showboats team for the 2023 season.

Coached by Todd Haley, the Showboats will open the season April 15 in Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium against the Philadelphia Stars.

Tickets are available at theUSFL.com.

Here’s a look at the full schedule:

April 15: vs. Philadelphia Stars in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 3:30 p.m. CT

April 22: at Birmingham Stallions in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 6 p.m. CT

April 29: at Houston Gamblers in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 6 p.m. CT

May 6: at Michigan Panthers in Detroit; Ford Field; 6:30 p.m. CT

May 14: at New Orleans Breakers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 2 p.m. CT

May 20: vs. Pittsburgh Maulers in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 11:30 a.m. CT

May 28: vs. Houston Gamblers in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 1 p.m. CT

June 4: at New Jersey Generals in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 12 p.m. CT

June 10: vs. New Orleans Breakers in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 2 p.m. CT

vs. New Orleans Breakers in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 2 p.m. CT June 17: vs. Birmingham Stallions in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 3 p.m. CT