Basketball tournament to be first event at brand new Memphis Sports and Events Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Sports and Events Center (MSEC) coming to Liberty Park in midtown, announced its first event on the schedule – a youth basketball tournament set for the new year.

Called The Tip-Off, the tournament is set for Jan. 7 and 8, 2022, at the new state-of-the-art facility at the old Mid-South fairgrounds. The tournament will feature teams in grades three through eight, and will be the first big event held at the center.

The MSEC also released more information on the local programs to be offered, which include adult basketball and volleyball leagues, youth basketball and soccer, camps for school breaks, and an after-school program. The programs feature something for all ages, as young as 18 months.

"After months and years of planning, we're thrilled to open the doors of the Memphis Sports and Events Center to athletes and their families," said Antonio Perez, General Manager of the MSEC, in a news release." While exciting in its own right, The Tip-Off will provide just a glimpse of all that's to come in 2023 and beyond, which will include a compelling mix of local, regional, and even national events that are soon to be announced."

"Having a facility of this magnitude will elevate Memphis’ status as a premier sports destination to new heights. The city’s ability to not only host marquee events within the facility but to leverage it in showcasing all that Memphis has to offer to visitors makes the MSEC a real difference-maker,” said JJ Greer of the Memphis Sports Council.