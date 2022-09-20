Here's who will be inducted into the 2022 class of the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame

The ceremony is set for Oct. 20, 2022, at the Renasant Convention Center in downtown Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis athletes, coaches, and contributors are set to be inducted into the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame this October.

The ceremony is set for Oct. 20, 2022, at the Renasant Convention Center in downtown Memphis – making its return for the first time since 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Honorees are celebrated for inspiring and educating young athletes in the Memphis area.

Among the 2022 inductees are wrestling legend Jerry “The King” Lawler, former Memphis Grizzlies coach Lionel Hollins, and former Memphis Tiger and NFL star DeAngelo Williams.

“It’s an honor to be recognized and included in the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame with such an outstanding group of athletes,” said DeAngelo Williams. “I cherish my time at the University of Memphis and the city that believed in me. I would not be who I am today without Memphis.”

“We’re excited to induct the 2022 class of Memphis sports legends into our Memphis Sports Hall of Fame while welcoming back the induction ceremony after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19,” said Kevin Kane, Memphis Tourism President & CEO. “This group of 27 athletes, coaches and contributors demonstrates Memphis’ incredible and rich sports history. We are thrilled to recognize them for the impacts they have made within their sport and locally.”

Tickets, which run $75 for the reception and $750 for reserved tables, are available now for purchase here.

2022 Memphis Sports Hall Of Fame Inductees:

A.F. "Bud" Dudley

Billy J. Murphy

Charlie Lea

DeAngelo Williams

Elliot Perry

Fred Jones Jr.

Gene Bartow

Dr. James “Doc” Prothro

Jerry “The King” Lawler

John “Bull” Bramlett

Linda Street

Lionel Hollins

Loren Roberts

Mary Lou Johns

Michael Heisley

Missy Gregg

Steve Ehrhart

High School Coaches Inductees: