Memphis baseball ends in UCF defeat, opens head coaching seat

Memphis Tiger baseball fell to UCF in a 15-2 final as head coach Daron Schoenrock enters retirement.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a hard-fought battle against #2 seeded UCF, the Memphis Tigers baseball season ended in a 15-2 final.

Prior to the start of the season, Head Coach Daron Schoenrock announced his retirement at the end of this season opening the head coaching position to the reported replacement Kerrick Jackson.

Jackson will be the first ever African American head coach of the Memphis Tigers baseball team.

Prior to his future with the Tigers, Jackson ended his playing career in 1997.

Jackson functioned as an assistant coach for nine years before becoming the head coach of Southern University.