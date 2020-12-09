Memphis Tigers vs. Houston game postponed amid COVID-19 outbreak

Memphis was scheduled to play Houston on Friday, September 18.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers game against Houston, scheduled for Friday, September 18 at the Liberty Bowl has been postponed.

Memphis Football made the announcement in a Tweet Saturday afternoon:

The conference will reschedule the game on a date to be determined.

Memphis Athletics Director Laird Veatch

"I am disappointed that we will be unable to play the Houston game at this time, but a season without a pause or change was always going to be unlikely. We will continue to closely monitor all of those impacted and do what is best for the safety and health of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff."

Friday, the UofM announced several members of the Tigers football program had tested positive for COVID-19, leading to a pause in all practice and group activities.

In a statement sent to Local 24 News, the University of Memphis did not specify how many members of the program tested positive, but stated that the positive tests, along with a "significant number" of individuals entering quarantine led to the decision to pause activities.

The school says the cases are “primarily linked to social events outside of official football activities.”