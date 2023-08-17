Memphis Tigers Women's Soccer 2023 season begins

Memphis' first game of the season is August 17 against Southern University.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Tigers Women's Soccer team are the two-time defending AAC champions and coming off their best postseason finish in program history, with an appearance in the Sweet 16.

As the team heads into the 2023 season, they fully expect to match their previous finish and go a step further.

Wednesday, the Tigers practiced early in the morning. Head coach Brooks Monaghan said his alarm went off at 5:00 a.m.

"Believe it or not, I didn't even hit snooze today," Monaghan said.

The Tigers are beginning their season with a strong non-conference schedule. After facing Southern University at home to begin their season, they face Ole Miss on Aug. 20 at home and Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Aug. 27. Ohio State visits Memphis on Aug. 27. They'll visit Big 12 opponents Iowa State and Kansas State August 31 and Sept. 7, respectively.

"It's a marathon, it's not a sprint. We use that phrase quite a bit with our kids," Monaghan said. "With last season, we're not going to say, 'Oh, well, this year, we just want to make the NCAA.' Obviously, this program, the expectation is win championships and go on runs in the (NCAA) tournament."

One fifth year senior they expect to lean on offensively is Mya Jones. She was All-AAC First Team in 2022 and led the Tigers with nine goals.

Jones said last year's success is just an indicator of how far the Tigers can go.

"It's kind of just giving us confidence that we can really go as far as we want. This team is really talented. We have a lot of potential as Coach (Monaghan) always says, but I honestly think that we can do even more than last year," Jones said.

Goalkeeper and fellow fifth year senior Claire Wyville doubled down.

"I think it's awesome to know we have some amazing returners coming in, and it's good to see the freshmen coming in this season. They've done a really great job pushing each other and pushing the returners," Wyville said. "I think we have a lot of potential and a lot of greatness in us."

Communication will be key, especially for the goalkeeper. Both Wyville and Jones are embracing their roles as the senior members of the team.

"My position personally, I'm talking all game long. By the end of the day, I'm sure my teammates don't want to hear my voice anymore," Wyville said. "Communication is definitely super important on our team, and building that is key, I'd say, to our success."

Jones was seen several times on Wednesday's practice coaching up the younger Tigers. She's taking her leadership role seriously in the same way her veterans taught her.

"I've experienced a lot of really good leaders in my time here, and I think it's kind of just made me realize how important that is, how important that aspect is to being successful as a team," Jones said.

Thursday night will be the first opportunity for real game action that is not an exhibition. The Tigers open the year against HBCU Southern University.