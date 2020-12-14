Memphis to play in the Montgomery Bowl

The game is set to be televised on ESPN.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers are bowl bound for a school-record seventh consecutive season!

The Tigers will take on Florida Atlantic in the 2020 Montgomery Bowl. The game is scheduled for Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. in the historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.

Memphis Athletics does not have a ticket allotment this year for the Montgomery Bowl. In lieu of bowl ticket revenue we would receive, please consider giving to #KeepMemphisRoaring!

The Montgomery Bowl is being played for the first time as a substitute for this year only in place of the previously canceled Fenway Bowl.