MUS football star and Arkansas Razorbacks commit Dion Stutts dies in ATV accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis University School football star and University of Arkansas commit Dion Stutts has died in an ATV accident.

The 18-year-old was a rising senior, and MUS confirmed with ABC24 that Stutts died Tuesday, June 13, 2023, after an ATV accident on his family's farm in Mississippi.

Stutts committed to the University of Arkansas in March as the 82nd ranked lineman in the country, and 27th in Tennessee.

The University of Arkansas Razorback Football posted this statement: "We are heartbroken over the passing of Dion Stutts. He was a tremendous young man with a bright future ahead of him. We were excited to add him to our program as he was to be a Razorback. Our thoughts and prayers are with his mother Shante and father Dino along with his entire family as they deal with this loss."

MUS released the following statement: “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of rising senior Dion Stutts. Counselors are available throughout the day in Sue Hyde gym to provide support in processing this loss. Senior Counselor Candy Harris invites boys to come talk and share their memories.”