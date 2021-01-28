x
Mississippi lawmakers consider bill allowing some student-athlete to get paid

Mississippi legislators are considering a bill which would let college athletes earn money from their own name, image or likeness.
JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi legislators are considering a bill which would let college athletes earn money from their own name, image or likeness. 

Senate Universities and Colleges Committee Chairman Scott Bounds said Wednesday that all eight of Mississippi's public universities support the proposal, as does the governing board for the schools. 

Bonds said that as Mississippi universities recruit athletes, they need to "stay ahead of the curve." 

A Florida law that takes effect July 1 will let student-athletes make money through contracts. A similar California law takes effect in January 2023. 

A small number of other states have also enacted such laws. 
