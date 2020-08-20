No tailgating/rallies, no cash, masks required: Mississippi Governor issues order on college football

The order affects upcoming games at colleges and universities in the state.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has signed an executive order establishing social distancing measures for college and university outdoor stadiums.

This comes as the state deals with nearly 900 new cases Thursday and 27 deaths.

The order limits stadium capacity to 25%, with at least six-feet between different groups.

Everyone 6-years and older must wear masks unless they are seated.

No tailgating and game rallies at stadiums.

Digital tickets are required, and no cash allowed.

The order is in effect until August 31st.

Read the full release below:

(NEWS RELEASE) - Today, Governor Tate Reeves issued social distancing measures for college and university outdoor stadiums and game day events to ensure the safety of participants and limit transmission in the continued fight against COVID-19.

Working closely with college and university leadership and consulting with state health experts, Governor Reeves signed a new executive order to establish social distancing measures for campus outdoor stadiums that are in effect until Monday, August 31 at 8:00 AM.

"I know it’s a topic that we constantly get questions about. It’s something that’s been polarizing around the country—some conferences have opted not to make any effort to play. Some states have not yet put out their plans," said Governor Tate Reeves. "This is an effort, which we worked closely with the universities on, to set a floor. We took their joint recommendations, and with a little work we put this plan together. This is the minimum that each school is required to do this fall, to keep players and spectators safe while allowing college football to occur."

The Governor made the announcement at today's press briefing, which you can view on our Facebook page here.

Under Executive Order No. 1519, bowl seating is limited to no more than 25% of seating capacity while maintaining six feet distance between households, with limits on club areas and suites as well. Additional social distancing measures include:

Everyone over the age of 6 must wear masks as they enter/exit and throughout the stadium, unless they are seated. Masks are strongly encouraged while seated.

Game day events such as tailgating and rallies outside the stadiums are prohibited.

Individuals allowed on the sidelines are limited to those essential for the game.

Concession stands are open, though grab-n-go food and drink options are strongly encouraged.

All transactions should be contactless and touchless, such as mobile ticketing and cashless concessions.