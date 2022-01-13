MLK Classic at Lausanne Collegiate School canceled due to COVID-19

The MLK Classic originally set for Monday at Lausanne Collegiate School has been canceled due to COVID-19.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The MLK Classic originally set for Monday, January 17, 2022, at Lausanne Collegiate School has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Officials said the cancelation was “due to health and safety protocols and the spread of COVID within participating teams.”

Prep teams from the area usually take part in the classic, and this year, Lausanne alum and current Phoenix Sun Cameron Payne was taking part.

Haywood, Cordova, MHEA, White Station, Briarcrest, Fayette-Ware, MUS, East, FACS, Bartlett, Overton, CBHS, Munford, and Lausanne were all scheduled to be a part of the event.

"We are disappointed because the lineup was scheduled to be spectacular with some of the top teams and prep players in the area set to square off. It is a great day of hoops and a great way to honor Dr. King, someone that means so much and inspires all of us," Lausanne associate athletic director and varsity basketball coach Marvis Davis said in a statement.

"Next year will be our tenth year, and we are committed to making it the biggest event yet. This year, we didn't want to put any student-athletes or teams at risk as they finish their seasons and prepare for the playoffs. Safety is our top priority," Davis continued.