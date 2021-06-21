National recruiting camp hosts exposure camp for local football players

Recruit Nation, a national college prospect scouting service came to Memphis to allow locals to participate in combine-style camp.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Coaches with Recruit Nation held a college prospect showcase Sunday, at the Auto Zone Liberty Bowl.

The results from the combine-style camp are shared with universities across the country.

“Several colleges across the country - every level from division one down to a kid that needs a division three or prep school,” said Travis Johnson.

However, the coach of Recruit Nation, Travis Johnson, also focuses on showing young men what to do outside the lines.

“I'm also a life coach, the structure and the discipline they need, not to just make it on the football field but to be successful in life,” said Johnson.

The camp functions as a simulation of an actual college practice, helping to push dedicated players like Whitehaven high defensive tackle, Kairo shores, ahead.

Our goal is to put the talent in MEMPHIS on the map across the nation. Here is another opportunity to showcase your skills in front of college coaches at the Liberty Bowl. Welcome @recruitnationus as they come to The M to see what you've got. #reptheM pic.twitter.com/x7SRGObHHO — Coach Rodney Saulsberry Sr (@SaulsberrySr) June 3, 2021

“I'm trying to get exposure, I’m trying to have people look at me. Show what I can do and learn at the same time," Kairo explained.

Kairo says this is his third camp in the last couple of weeks.

He explained he's only been playing football for two years, but he feels it’s his dedication that will get him where he needs to be.

“I have no reason to miss,” said Kairo.