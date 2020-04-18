New date for Memphis’ biggest sporting event, same optimism for a successful tournament

World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational now scheduled for July 27-August 2

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Businesses across all industries have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and professional golf is no exception.

"We're not immune to the current situation in any regard," World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Executive Director Darrell Smith said. "We are confident and optimistic and definitely proud of the partnerships that we do have."

The PGA announced Thursday that the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational will be moved back four weeks to July 27-August 2.

"It buys us additional time to plan and prepare for the safest and most successful golf tournament that we can possibly have," Smith said.

For now, that plan includes allowing fans at TPC Southwind.

"We're moving forward and hopeful that we have a tournament that does include spectators," he said. "Of course, it’s so fluid and there are so many different options."

Smith is not concerned about the date change affecting attendance when it comes to the world's top golfers.

"Last year we were dealing with the same scenario, but with a different major championship," Smith said. "We were following a major championship, and we were able to attract 45 of the top 50 players in the world. So, regardless of the date, we are extremely encouraged that the field will be as strong as ever."