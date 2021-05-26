New Memphis Americans soccer team announces its first head coach

The Memphis Americans are a professional indoor soccer franchise competing in the National Indoor Soccer League.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The new kids in town have a new ringleader.

Wednesday, the Memphis Americans, a professional indoor soccer franchise competing in the National Indoor Soccer League, announced that Corey Adamson will be the team’s first head coach. Adamson also is signed as a player, scoring 48 goals and 17 assists in 114 career indoor games. The Americans made the announcement Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis.

The Inaugural 2021-2022 season will begin in December, with the Americans playing 12 home games at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi, and 12 away games. Each home date will consist of a men’s and women’s doubleheader.