Ninth consecutive Tigers Bowl Game set for Dallas

DALLAS, Texas — Memphis Tigers football fans can set their calendars as the date, location and matchup is set for the program's ninth consecutive bowl game later this month.
Late Saturday afternoon, the University of Memphis football program announced the team would be playing in the Servpro First Responder Bowl game on Tuesday, Dec. 27th against Utah State.
Kickoff is set for 2:15 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas and will air on ESPN.
Ticket information will be released soon by Memphis Tigers athletics. The Tigers finished six in six in the regular season, but their six wins made Memphis a bowl-eligible team.