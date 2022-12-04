Ninth consecutive Tigers Bowl Game set for Dallas

Late Saturday afternoon, the University of Memphis football program announced the team would be playing in the Servpro First Responder Bowl game on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

DALLAS, Texas — Memphis Tigers football fans can set their calendars as the date, location and matchup is set for the program's ninth consecutive bowl game later this month.

Kickoff is set for 2:15 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas and will air on ESPN.