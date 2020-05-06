No more Memphis Hustle basketball this season

Remainder of the 2019-20 NBA G League season, which was suspended March 12, has been canceled

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — STATEMENT FROM MEMPHIS HUSTLE

The Memphis Hustle released the following statement today (June 4) regarding the cancellation of the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA G League season:

The Memphis Hustle enjoyed tremendous success during the 2019-20 NBA G League season and we’re proud of all the hard work that our coaches, players and staff put in this year. We wish it were feasible to finish out the season, but we understand that’s not possible and are thankful that the NBA G League is acting in the best interest of all NBA G League teams and their fans.

The NBA G League announced the following earlier today: NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim today announced that the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA G League season, which was suspended March 12, has been canceled. The NBA G League’s regular season was scheduled to conclude on March 28.

“While canceling the remainder of our season weighs heavily on us, we recognize that it is the most appropriate action to take for our league,” said Abdur-Rahim. “I extend my sincere gratitude to NBA G League players and coaches for giving their all to their teams and fans this season. And to our fans, I thank you and look forward to resuming play for the 2020-21 season.”