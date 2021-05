MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tony Allen, aka "The Grindfather," breaks down Game 3 of the Grizzlies first round playoff series with the Jazz in a 1-on-1 interview with Local 24's Clayton Collier.

Allen discussed the similarities between the Grit-n-Grind and Next Gen eras of Memphis basketball, the excitement of the playoffs returning to the Bluff City, Mike Conley's return to "The Grindhouse" as an opponent, and if he claims Dillon Brooks as "The Grindson."