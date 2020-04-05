Ole Miss commit Matthew Murrell talks staying in shape during the COVID-19 outbreak

In Shelby County, contact sport facilities, like basketball courts, will remain closed until Phase Two of the reopening plan.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Matthew Murrell has not shot a basketball in weeks.

"I went to somebody's house and they had a goal," he said.

It has been over a month since the Ole Miss commit - and former Whitehaven High School star - stepped foot on an actual court.

When has he ever gone this long without basketball?

Never.

So while gyms and fitness centers re-open with limited capacity Monday as part of Shelby County's Phase One return from the COVID-19 shutdown, players like Murrell wait. Contact sport facilities, like basketball courts, will remain closed until Phase Two.

"Growing up, I've always been able to play basketball year-round," Murrell said. "To not be able to go to a gym or play outside, it's devastating."

In the absence of basketball, the 6-foot-4 guard stays in shape through running and body weight workouts. He says he needs to be prepared when his moment arrives in Oxford this fall.

"You just have to stay motivated," he said. "Because when this pandemic is over, it's going to really show who has been working and who has not."

Eight weeks ago, Murrell was finishing up his senior season with IMG Academy in sunny Bradenton, Florida. The last eight weeks have left him with a new appreciation for the sport he loves.